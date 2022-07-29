Could the relationship between Kentucky State University and the City of Frankfort be turning a corner? It appears that may very well be the case.
At Monday’s city commission meeting several university representatives — Ramon Johnson, acting athletic director and football coach; Lisa Lang, general counsel; Associate Director and Senior Women's Administrator of Athletics Jacqueline Duvall; and Sports Information Director Christian Flowers — were on hand to “extend the olive branch to the Frankfort community,” as Johnson so aptly put it.
He went on to add that one of his biggest platforms while serving the university is to make sure the relationship between Frankfort and the institution is acknowledged and sustained.
“Notice I didn’t say partnership. I thought partnership is a little bit less intimate and I want to actually establish an authentic relationship with the Frankfort community,” Johnson stated. “And the only way that is going to happen is that both parties embrace the fact that we belong to each other.”
He also invited local residents to participate in campus events and said he believes in both the city and the university.
“Kentucky State University is Frankfort’s university and we believe we are as much a part of this community as any other entity here in the Frankfort area,” Johnson added.
It hasn’t gone unnoticed that the city has been intentional in its efforts to include K-State into the fold in recent months.
For example, in April the city offered $25 Shop Local Frankfort gift cards to KSU students, which can be used to dine and shop at participating businesses. This created an opportunity for the utilization of the Thorobred Trail, which connects the university with downtown, and was a way to welcome students to be a part of our community.
Later that month the city approved a resolution of support to fund up to $30,000 for an architectural/engineering study of repairs and costs associated with the rehabilitation of KSU’s Exum Center pool, the lone remaining indoor swimming facility in the Franklin County that is also used by the community and local school systems.
The matter became a bit dicey in June when the city tabled the issue after K-State officials agreed to the terms of the resolution but would not sign a statement to that effect. On Monday an official memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the two parties was finalized and OK’d by city leaders.
We are hopeful that relations between the city and university are being strengthened and believe that success for both entities hinges on the relationship between the two.
