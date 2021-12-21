The procrastinators among us will be dashing out — or logging in — to buy last-minute Christmas gifts this week. 

We prefer dashing out to local merchants.

Despite the many reasons we hear from consumers for shopping online and at malls in bigger cities to the east and west, we remain an unapologetic advocate of our Frankfort retailers, especially those independently owned businesses that are the backbone of the local economy.

There are many good reasons to shop at home – both during the holidays and year-round.

Hometown merchants take a personal interest in their shoppers, because they know most of them. They see them at church, at sporting events, at social functions and all around town. They treat their customers like friends, not just another body with a fat wallet.

Supporting local merchants is good for our community. Their occupational and property taxes help pay for police and fire protection, street improvements and the like. When you buy locally, you also provide jobs for your friends and neighbors.

Plus, local merchants give back to the community. They are generous in their support of school and charitable fundraisers, Chamber of Commerce activities, youth sports, the arts and just about any other good project you can think of. We ought to pay them back with our shopping loyalty.

Being a small-town merchant is not an easy row to hoe these days. Besides the big-city malls and outlets, there is increasing competition from stay-at-home shopping, especially e-commerce behemoth Amazon. We get the convenience, but the internet buying experience is impersonal and, frankly, just not as much fun as walking into a Frankfort shop.

Shopping with Frankfort merchants, especially this time of year, is quite the social experience. If you don’t already know the shop owner, you probably will before you leave. And you’re likely to bump into a friend or neighbor while you’re out and about.

Shopping at home is a good idea under any circumstances, but with many merchants still recovering from the economic fallout of COVID-19, this year it's especially important. Don't have a good gift idea for someone local you need to buy for? A gift certificate to a local restaurant, retailer or service provider is an excellent choice and sure to please the recipient.

If our hometown merchants were to dry up tomorrow, it would immeasurably lower the quality of life in this community. Let’s all do our part to help them prosper.

