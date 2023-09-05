In 2022 tourism had a $171.71 million economic impact in Georgetown/Scott County. Why is that significant to us here in the capital city? Because the year before tourism’s economic impact for our neighbors to the east was $154 million — the exact amount that Frankfort/Franklin County recorded in 2022.

Statistically speaking, both counties have similar numbers with Scott boasting a slight edge in tourism-supported jobs 1,215 to Franklin’s 1,173. Tourism generated $13.5 million in local tax revenues in Scott County compared to $11 million in Franklin County last year.

