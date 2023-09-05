In 2022 tourism had a $171.71 million economic impact in Georgetown/Scott County. Why is that significant to us here in the capital city? Because the year before tourism’s economic impact for our neighbors to the east was $154 million — the exact amount that Frankfort/Franklin County recorded in 2022.
Statistically speaking, both counties have similar numbers with Scott boasting a slight edge in tourism-supported jobs 1,215 to Franklin’s 1,173. Tourism generated $13.5 million in local tax revenues in Scott County compared to $11 million in Franklin County last year.
From our perspective Frankfort/Franklin County is in a unique position to learn how Georgetown/Scott County increased visitor spending by more than $17 million in a one-year time span and maybe even borrow a few pages from its playbook. To paraphrase NFL coaching great Vince Lombardi, “Those on top of the mountain didn’t fall there.”
So how did Scott County do it? By convincing more visitors to stay overnight. Increased lodging in addition to statewide and local marketing efforts by the tourism group led to more guests at restaurants, bars, retail shops and attractions.
According to Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Executive Director Lori Saunders, the organization marketed its area as a premier travel destination by “sharing our story through a consistent program of authentic events, clearly defined marketing and advertising objectives and robust outreach via social media platforms and in-person contacts.”
Specifically, the group raised awareness of and promoted the destination through targeted and consistent messaging across multiple platforms, including print and digital, as well as speaking engagements, trade show presence, motorcoach outreach, hosting events and meetings, attracting travel media and influencers and cultivating new businesses.
“With the team at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism reaching out, connecting with and convincing more visitors to spend the night here and therefore add more activities to their itinerary — such as tours of our local attractions, dining in our restaurants and shopping in our retail businesses — our community delivered incredible economic impact,” noted Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
We believe something similar can be done here in Franklin County. With more than 470,000 guests last year, Buffalo Trace Distillery is our area’s top attraction. To increase their economic impact, we need to do a better job of keeping them here overnight and giving them something worth staying for.
