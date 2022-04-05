With one inmate dying in the Franklin County Regional Jail and another clinging to life at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, we believe it is time for an independent investigation into how illegal drugs are getting into the facility and distributed.
On Thursday Jailer Jake Banta announced that 28-year-old Frankfort resident Mark Anthony Connolly III was found unresponsive. Efforts to revive the inmate by the jail’s medical staff, corrections officers and the Frankfort Fire Department were unsuccessful and Connolly, who was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in June on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender, was pronounced dead at the facility a short time later.
Though the cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined by a medical examiner or the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Banta told The State Journal that he suspects illegal drugs are to blame.
“It’s usually fentanyl and it is very hard to find,” the jailer stated. “I can’t say a lot because it’s under investigation, but I want to be as transparent as possible.”
One person who is speaking out is Connolly’s attorney Jason Hart, who found out about his client’s death by reading the newspaper story.
He said drugs are all over the jail and authorities can’t blame the problem on visitors, as in-person jail visits haven’t been conducted since the corona-virus pandemic began.
“Either people are bringing them in with them when they get arrested or it's jail staff bringing them in,” Hart explained, adding he’s witnessed numerous circuit court cases where jail authorities have been convicted for providing illegal drugs to inmates.
“I am so tired of sending clients with drug issues into the jail and having them become worse. I don't want to lose any more clients to overdosing at the jail,” he added.
Another inmate, Brandon Manley, 31, is on life support at the hospital after he was transported to FRMC with breathing problems on March 25. The mother of his son, Lindsey Hopper, told The State Journal that he asked jail staff for medical attention multiple times but was denied.
“If someone is telling you they need help — get them help,” she stated, adding it was unclear if Manley, who was being held in a detox cell, was actually detoxing from drugs or got hold of drugs inside the jail.
One thing that is certain is that the jail needs to do a better job of weeding illegal drugs out of the facility. Drugs don't just appear — they are getting in somehow. Connolly and Manley are not just inmates or statistics; they are people with loved ones who care about them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.