With one inmate dying in the Franklin County Regional Jail and another clinging to life at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, we believe it is time for an independent investigation into how illegal drugs are getting into the facility and distributed.

On Thursday Jailer Jake Banta announced that 28-year-old Frankfort resident Mark Anthony Connolly III was found unresponsive. Efforts to revive the inmate by the jail’s medical staff, corrections officers and the Frankfort Fire Department were unsuccessful and Connolly, who was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in June on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender, was pronounced dead at the facility a short time later.

Though the cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined by a medical examiner or the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Banta told The State Journal that he suspects illegal drugs are to blame.

“It’s usually fentanyl and it is very hard to find,” the jailer stated. “I can’t say a lot because it’s under investigation, but I want to be as transparent as possible.”

One person who is speaking out is Connolly’s attorney Jason Hart, who found out about his client’s death by reading the newspaper story.

He said drugs are all over the jail and authorities can’t blame the problem on visitors, as in-person jail visits haven’t been conducted since the corona-virus pandemic began.

“Either people are bringing them in with them when they get arrested or it's jail staff bringing them in,” Hart explained, adding he’s witnessed numerous circuit court cases where jail authorities have been convicted for providing illegal drugs to inmates.

“I am so tired of sending clients with drug issues into the jail and having them become worse. I don't want to lose any more clients to overdosing at the jail,” he added.

Another inmate, Brandon Manley, 31, is on life support at the hospital after he was transported to FRMC with breathing problems on March 25. The mother of his son, Lindsey Hopper, told The State Journal that he asked jail staff for medical attention multiple times but was denied.

“If someone is telling you they need help — get them help,” she stated, adding it was unclear if Manley, who was being held in a detox cell, was actually detoxing from drugs or got hold of drugs inside the jail.

One thing that is certain is that the jail needs to do a better job of weeding illegal drugs out of the facility. Drugs don't just appear — they are getting in somehow. Connolly and Manley are not just inmates or statistics; they are people with loved ones who care about them.

