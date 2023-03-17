Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. On Monday, in a state long plagued by high rates of cancer, Kentucky legislators passed a bipartisan measure that would require health insurance companies to cover biomarker screenings — which can help doctors determine the best treatment plan for patients with cancer and other diseases.

Biomarker tests screen patients for genes, proteins as well as other substances. The screenings give doctors valuable information about the patient’s condition and how the patient will react to certain medications based on their genetic composition, which allows for targeted treatment.

