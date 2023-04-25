Last month the Frankfort City Commission heard about the benefits of FLOCK camera systems, a vehicle identification program used by law enforcement to more quickly respond to stolen vehicle activity in the city as well as more easily track vehicles in Amber Alert or Golden Alert situations. Images from the cameras are then cross-referenced through the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) to aid in investigations.

Assistant Frankfort Police Chief Derrick Napier presented a preliminary proposal to purchase the FLOCK camera systems at the March 14 city commission meeting. He said the nearby communities of Louisville, Lexington, Georgetown and Versailles already have the camera systems in place.

