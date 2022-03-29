April is teacher appreciation month and one local organization is raising money to fund a luncheon and show support for the approximately 640 who teach in Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools and work tirelessly for students in our community.

Focus On Race Relations (FORR) is asking for donations from the public to fund the hot boxed lunches that will be catered by Gigi’s.

There will be a few varieties for teachers to choose from: chicken wing or breast with macaroni and cheese and green beans; meatloaf with mashed potatoes and green beans; pork chop with mashed potatoes and green beans; and a vegetable option.

Teachers in Frankfort Independent Schools received their free lunches on Thursday and those who teach in Franklin County Schools — the largest district in the county — will be honored on April 27.

“Teaching is a work of love. It is one of the most difficult jobs one can perform. They are by far the most overworked and underpaid profession, period,” Ed Powe, president of FORR, told The State Journal recently.

“These past two years have been especially tough on teachers in our public schools. They have had to deal with a multitude of challenging situations such as COVID-19; vaccinations; masks or no masks; virtual teaching; in-class teaching; what can be taught in the curriculum and what cannot be taught in the curriculum; what subjects cannot be taught in the classroom and Critical Race Theory (even though it is not currently taught in any of our schools),” he said. “All of this in addition to their everyday required workload, which seems to get bigger each and every day.”

Those wishing to help fund the luncheon can mail checks to FORR at P.O. Box 973, Frankfort, KY 40602. Online donations will also be collected on the FORR website — www.focusonracerelations.org. Click on donate to contribute and mark the donation as “teacher appreciation day.” There is also a GoFundMe account set up at www.gofundme/f/community-teacher-appreciation-luncheon.

There’s an African proverb that says “it takes a village to raise a child.” Let’s show those villagers who help raise ours that we are appreciative of the job they do.

As Powe so aptly put it, “If everyone gives a little, no one has to give a lot.”

