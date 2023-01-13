Monday isn’t just another day off work and school. In fact, to fully appreciate the holiday you must know about the man behind it — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — and what he stood for and represented for millions of Americans, including Frankfort residents some of whom he marched alongside 59 years ago.

A Baptist minister, activist and prominent civil rights movement leader, King started a nonviolent campaign for racial justice in 1955. He was awarded the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize — the same year he led a rally through our streets. and

