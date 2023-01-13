Monday isn’t just another day off work and school. In fact, to fully appreciate the holiday you must know about the man behind it — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — and what he stood for and represented for millions of Americans, including Frankfort residents some of whom he marched alongside 59 years ago.
A Baptist minister, activist and prominent civil rights movement leader, King started a nonviolent campaign for racial justice in 1955. He was awarded the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize — the same year he led a rally through our streets. and
Four years later, on April 4, 1968, King was assassinated while standing on the balcony of his Memphis motel room. He was to lead a protest march in sympathy with striking sanitation workers there.
King has been remembered locally on the day named in his honor for the past 16 years during a Community Memorial Celebration. This year the event, which is hosted by the Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association, will take place at First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St., starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The 17th annual celebration will feature Rev. Dr. Keith Tyler, senior pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Lexington, as the guest speaker.
“It means a lot that the Ministerial Association has been the host for this annual event,” Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said at last year’s remembrance. “As community spiritual leaders, they walk the path of Dr. King. His core message was rooted in faith, but he would be the first to say that even if you don’t have faith, you know what is right and what is wrong. Follow the golden rule — do unto others, as you would have others do unto you.”
He went on to add that is easier to build lasting equality, than it is to repair lives that are diminished because they were never given a chance.
“We are blessed that MLK and other men and women have pointed us in the right direction,” Graham stated.
Our task is to follow their lead and carry on their legacy in order to ensure that everyone is treated equally regardless of race, sex, religion, etc.
Learn more about those who have fought for equity and/or attend Dr. King’s Community Memorial Celebration on Sunday. The event will also be available to view on Facebook Live and YouTube.
As Mayor Layne Wilkerson so aptly put it at last year’s event, “Dr. King reminded us that only light can drive out darkness. Each of us deserves a better life.”
