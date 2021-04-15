The Franklin County Health Department this week heeded the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kentucky Department for Public Health and Gov. Andy Beshear by pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine out of an abundance of caution, as federal health agencies investigate reports of rare but possibly dangerous blood clots in patients who received the single-dose vaccine.

“We’re going to work through this. I think it’s going to be deemed safe and effective,” Beshear said of J&J vaccine, which is being investigated after six women ages 18-48 developed unusual clots. One woman died. “But we’re going to pause until everybody knows how to treat ... what appear to be very rare complications.”

This hiccup, however, should not deter anyone from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine because there are two other options available — the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines, which the governor hailed as “entirely safe” and “incredibly effective.”

Nationwide, more than 6.8 million J&J vaccines have been administered, the vast majority causing no or mild side effects. Kentucky has received about 210,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and Beshear estimated those account for less than 5% of the total number of COVID-19 shots in the state.

Roughly one-fifth, or 2,355, of the nearly 11,500 total vaccinations provided by the local health department have been Johnson & Johnson. The majority are the two-dose variety and FCHD is offering those who signed up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine event on Friday and April 23 the option of getting the Moderna vaccine. Officials speculate that the J&J pause will be lifted sometime next week.

Another incentive to get vaccinated is that the governor pledged to lift capacity restrictions at most businesses and remove social distancing restrictions and curfews on bars and restaurants once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first COVID-19 shot. More than 1.6 million residents already have, and anyone 16 years or older is now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in the state.

Do your part to help reopen the state and get vaccinated. To check for COVID-19 vaccine availability in and around Frankfort, visit kycovid19.ky.gov and click on the vaccine tab.

