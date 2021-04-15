The Franklin County Health Department this week heeded the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kentucky Department for Public Health and Gov. Andy Beshear by pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine out of an abundance of caution, as federal health agencies investigate reports of rare but possibly dangerous blood clots in patients who received the single-dose vaccine.
“We’re going to work through this. I think it’s going to be deemed safe and effective,” Beshear said of J&J vaccine, which is being investigated after six women ages 18-48 developed unusual clots. One woman died. “But we’re going to pause until everybody knows how to treat ... what appear to be very rare complications.”
This hiccup, however, should not deter anyone from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine because there are two other options available — the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines, which the governor hailed as “entirely safe” and “incredibly effective.”
Nationwide, more than 6.8 million J&J vaccines have been administered, the vast majority causing no or mild side effects. Kentucky has received about 210,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and Beshear estimated those account for less than 5% of the total number of COVID-19 shots in the state.
Roughly one-fifth, or 2,355, of the nearly 11,500 total vaccinations provided by the local health department have been Johnson & Johnson. The majority are the two-dose variety and FCHD is offering those who signed up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine event on Friday and April 23 the option of getting the Moderna vaccine. Officials speculate that the J&J pause will be lifted sometime next week.
Another incentive to get vaccinated is that the governor pledged to lift capacity restrictions at most businesses and remove social distancing restrictions and curfews on bars and restaurants once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first COVID-19 shot. More than 1.6 million residents already have, and anyone 16 years or older is now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in the state.
Do your part to help reopen the state and get vaccinated. To check for COVID-19 vaccine availability in and around Frankfort, visit kycovid19.ky.gov and click on the vaccine tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.