It’s not every day that college students get an opportunity to wear history, but that is just what Kentucky State University baseball players were planning to do Wednesday until Mother Nature intervened with a rare late April measurable snowfall.
Brothers Michael and Darnell Carter, of Dayton, Ohio, arranged to loan their collection of more than 50 authentic replica Negro League baseball jerseys to the Thorobreds during their game against Georgetown College in the Jackie Robinson/Negro Leagues game. When the Tigers backed out, KSU decided to make it an intrasquad scrimmage, but that too was nixed due to the weather.
While the game didn’t materialize, the idea of celebrating and honoring players of the past for their contributions is a great way to introduce student-athletes — especially those at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — to the history behind the game. It fits right in with K-State coach Rob Henry’s philosophy.
“In our program, we talk a lot about who came before you. We have nameplates over our lockers so they can see the names of players who were here before,” he told The State Journal.
“This is a much more global scale of players who came before and made a difference, people who sacrificed all those years ago so they can play this great game we love.”
The Negro League jersey project reminds us of when the Frankfort High School boys basketball team honored the city’s former African American high school, Mayo-Underwood, in 2019 by wearing its jerseys. FHS planned the event for the first game in February to kick off Black History Month. Mayo-Underwood was opened in the late 1920s and closed in 1956.
In that game, then-FHS player DaJuan Davis wore his great-grandfather Henry Davis’ (Mayo-Underwood Class of 1953) number, and both the elder Davis and Frederick Green (MU Class of 1954) were recognized.
Both projects, which bridge history with athletics, remind us of the importance of embracing our heritage and never forgetting where we came from.
“Not to be cheered by praise, not to be grieved by blame, but to know thoroughly one’s own virtues or powers are the characteristics of an excellent man,” said Satchel Paige, who is considered one of the greatest Negro League players of all time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.