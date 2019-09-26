Hoping to put out the latest fire in the recent crackdown on a largely unregulated industry, the country’s largest e-cigarette manufacturer said Wednesday it will stop advertising its devices in the U.S. — including in The State Journal — and replace its chief executive.
Juul Labs made the announcement after facing a mountain of criticism following an outbreak of vape-related lung illnesses that has claimed nine lives and has hospitalized hundreds of e-cigarette users across the nation. Although no single e-cigarette manufacturer has been tied to the ailments, Juul pulled its print, TV, radio and online ads, which had previously been exempt from restrictions that are placed on traditional tobacco marketing.
The company also named as its new leader K.C. Crostwaite, a senior executive at Altria, which purchased 35% of Juul in December for $13 billion. Altria is the maker of Marlboro cigarettes. Crostwaite issued a statement claiming the company has a history of providing alternatives to adult smokers but acknowledged there’s “unacceptable levels of youth usage and eroding public confidence in the industry.”
Many are bashing Juul’s early advertising campaigns, which featured youth-oriented catchphrases, vivid colors and young models, saying the ads were geared toward the younger generation. According to a study by Truth Initiative, a nonprofit public health organization, between 2014 and 2016, youth exposure to e-cigarette ads jumped by almost 20%.
In fact, by 2016, nearly 4 out of 5 middle and high school students — more than 20 million teens — had seen at least one e-cigarette advertisement. The majority of the young people (68%) saw the ads in stores; 41% were exposed to them on the internet; 38% on television; and 24% in newspapers and magazines.
Many blame Juul for not doing more to curb underage vaping. But the company has also said it won’t fight a proposal by the Trump administration that would ban e-cigarette flavors, which are believed to appeal to teens.
We believe Juul’s decision to pull its advertising was the right one, even though it cost this newspaper some revenue in a time when newspapers everywhere need more revenue, not less. After all it’s been 55 years since the Cigarette Advertising Code, which prohibited youth-directed advertising, was created and 49 years since President Richard Nixon signed the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act, which banned cigarette ads from airing on TV and radio.