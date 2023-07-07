During a special-called Kentucky State University Board of Regents meeting in late June, board members approved an increase in tuition and the elimination of two administrative positions. Somewhat buried in the story from that meeting was the fact that the institution was placed on a 30-day suspension by the Kentucky Approving Agency for Veteran Education, a division of the federal Veterans Administration.

The mission of the Kentucky Approving Agency for Veteran Education is to afford veterans and others who are eligible the opportunity to quality education and training programs OK’d for use with the GI Bill Education benefits. The agency is responsible for reviewing, approving and monitoring all educational programs and approved schools in the state that offer VA Educational benefits to students and trainees.

