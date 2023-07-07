During a special-called Kentucky State University Board of Regents meeting in late June, board members approved an increase in tuition and the elimination of two administrative positions. Somewhat buried in the story from that meeting was the fact that the institution was placed on a 30-day suspension by the Kentucky Approving Agency for Veteran Education, a division of the federal Veterans Administration.
The mission of the Kentucky Approving Agency for Veteran Education is to afford veterans and others who are eligible the opportunity to quality education and training programs OK’d for use with the GI Bill Education benefits. The agency is responsible for reviewing, approving and monitoring all educational programs and approved schools in the state that offer VA Educational benefits to students and trainees.
In order to maintain good standing in the program, the school must produce multiple financial and enrollment documentation — in particular, detailed audits from 2021 and 2022.
According to KSU Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Scott Wicker, the necessary paperwork has since been sent to the VA, which has confirmed receipt. Any remaining documentation was to be sent before the start of July.
K-State Interim President Dr. Michael Dailey termed the oversight as “a case of unfortunate timing” noting that the deadline for the program recertification was at the same time as the institution’s required response to the Auditor of Public Accounts report as well as an accreditation investigation involving the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission (SACSCOC) and commencement.
However, like KSU Regent Ed Hatchett, we are not convinced that the error can be easily written off as a minor flub.
“This is a very serious failure and the board needs to express its displeasure at it happening,” he stated. “It seems to me that KSU’s reputation could’ve been saved with greater attention paid to these kinds of matters.”
What it boils down to is an issue that has plagued K-State for years — miscommunication. And this is definitely not the look the historically Black university needs during a time when it's in the spotlight as it tries to repair the tarnished image left by the former administration and is in the midst of welcoming a new leader aboard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.