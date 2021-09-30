Lately The State Journal has dedicated a lot of time and space in this newspaper to coverage of the issues currently plaguing Kentucky State University. This change may have some regular readers wondering why we have chosen to devote so much of our energy and resources to coverage of the school now. There are a few reasons for our additional reporting.

First of all, KSU, which was founded in 1886 and marks its 135th year on the hill this year, is the oldest HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the state. It is also Frankfort’s university and, as such, this community has a vested interest in its success. In our view, the school is a reflection of the capital city and vice versa.

We acknowledge that history has not often been kind to KSU. According to a new history of HBCUs, the state appropriated $5,000 in the early-mid 20th century to send Black graduate students out of state, cutting KSU's funding to make up the difference. Such is the case all over the nation, as the state of Maryland recently awarded its four HBCUs $577 million to make up for its historic underfunding.

However, in order for the university to succeed going forward, citizens must first have a thorough understanding of the problems it faces, and that requires delving deeper into the school than we have in the past.

Secondly, The State Journal needs to make up for lost time in our coverage of the university. Had we dug deeper years ago when clues about these problems first surfaced, perhaps we could have significantly mitigated this issue altogether.

As former Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, who served on the court in the early 20th century, is known for saying, “sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Thirdly, it is our duty as the Fourth Estate to uncover the truth and be transparent in our reporting. We owe it to this community to be as invested in K-State as we are in city and county government and our local school districts. We believe our readers should have a vested interest as well.

Better communication between the community and Kentucky State could go a long way in strengthening relations, especially if Frankfort and Franklin County residents want a university they can be proud of.

It’s a tightrope walk because the community needs to be supportive of the university while at the same time holding accountable those who have created the problems the school is currently facing.

