Lately The State Journal has dedicated a lot of time and space in this newspaper to coverage of the issues currently plaguing Kentucky State University. This change may have some regular readers wondering why we have chosen to devote so much of our energy and resources to coverage of the school now. There are a few reasons for our additional reporting.
First of all, KSU, which was founded in 1886 and marks its 135th year on the hill this year, is the oldest HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the state. It is also Frankfort’s university and, as such, this community has a vested interest in its success. In our view, the school is a reflection of the capital city and vice versa.
We acknowledge that history has not often been kind to KSU. According to a new history of HBCUs,the state appropriated $5,000 in the early-mid 20th century to send Black graduate students out of state, cutting KSU's funding to make up the difference. Such is the case all over the nation, as the state of Maryland recently awarded its four HBCUs $577 million to make up for its historic underfunding.
However, in order for the university to succeed going forward, citizens must first have a thorough understanding of the problems it faces, and that requires delving deeper into the school than we have in the past.
Secondly, The State Journal needs to make up for lost time in our coverage of the university. Had we dug deeper years ago when clues about these problems first surfaced, perhaps we could have significantly mitigated this issue altogether.
As former Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, who served on the court in the early 20th century, is known for saying, “sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
Thirdly, it is our duty as the Fourth Estate to uncover the truth and be transparent in our reporting. We owe it to this community to be as invested in K-State as we are in city and county government and our local school districts. We believe our readers should have a vested interest as well.
Better communication between the community and Kentucky State could go a long way in strengthening relations, especially if Frankfort and Franklin County residents want a university they can be proud of.
It’s a tightrope walk because the community needs to be supportive of the university while at the same time holding accountable those who have created the problems the school is currently facing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.