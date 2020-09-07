Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.