With the lack of a viable indoor swimming facility in the community, count us among those who would like to see the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center stay open past its usual Labor Day closure date.

Franklin County has been high and dry without an indoor pool since October when the boiler on the one in the last remaining facility at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center went out. Local residents with YMCA memberships and swim team members in both the Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools systems had been using K-State’s indoor pool for lap swim and water aerobics.

At its April meeting the Frankfort City Commission approved a resolution of support to fund an architectural/engineering assessment and report for KSU’s pool to find out what it will take to get the Exum Center’s pool back up and running.

According to the resolution, which has yet to be signed by K-State, the city would provide up to $30,000 for the cost of the assessment in the form of a donation to the Kentucky State University Foundation. The funding is restricted for the purpose of paying the bill for the architect/engineer consultant to evaluate the necessary repairs on the pool and the university is required to reimburse any unexpected funds above the cost of the assessment to the city. 

However, even with city backing it could take a year or more before the Exum Center pool, which was built in 1994, is repaired and usable. In the short-term, City Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen requested Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens to look into the possibility of expanding the season at the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center by at least two weeks.

Pickens told city leaders at the June 13 meeting that staff is still trying to determine the cost and logistics. He estimated the price tag to be approximately $10,000-ish in pool chemicals and staffing hours depending on how late into the season the pool stays open.

Pickens’ department is currently putting together a plan and the topic will be brought up again at the July work session when all the specific details are ironed out. City commissioners will have an opportunity to weigh in at next month’s voting meeting, which is scheduled for July 25.

We believe the city should keep the outdoor pool open past Labor Day for those who want to swim laps or participate in water aerobics and urge elected leaders to vote in favor of this issue.

