With the lack of a viable indoor swimming facility in the community, count us among those who would like to see the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center stay open past its usual Labor Day closure date.
Franklin County has been high and dry without an indoor pool since October when the boiler on the one in the last remaining facility at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center went out. Local residents with YMCA memberships and swim team members in both the Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools systems had been using K-State’s indoor pool for lap swim and water aerobics.
At its April meeting the Frankfort City Commission approved a resolution of support to fund an architectural/engineering assessment and report for KSU’s pool to find out what it will take to get the Exum Center’s pool back up and running.
According to the resolution, which has yet to be signed by K-State, the city would provide up to $30,000 for the cost of the assessment in the form of a donation to the Kentucky State University Foundation. The funding is restricted for the purpose of paying the bill for the architect/engineer consultant to evaluate the necessary repairs on the pool and the university is required to reimburse any unexpected funds above the cost of the assessment to the city.
However, even with city backing it could take a year or more before the Exum Center pool, which was built in 1994, is repaired and usable. In the short-term, City Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen requested Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens to look into the possibility of expanding the season at the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center by at least two weeks.
Pickens told city leaders at the June 13 meeting that staff is still trying to determine the cost and logistics. He estimated the price tag to be approximately $10,000-ish in pool chemicals and staffing hours depending on how late into the season the pool stays open.
Pickens’ department is currently putting together a plan and the topic will be brought up again at the July work session when all the specific details are ironed out. City commissioners will have an opportunity to weigh in at next month’s voting meeting, which is scheduled for July 25.
We believe the city should keep the outdoor pool open past Labor Day for those who want to swim laps or participate in water aerobics and urge elected leaders to vote in favor of this issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.