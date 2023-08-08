“Onward, Upward, Forward” is Kentucky State University’s motto and that seems to be exactly the direction the university is headed with the completion of the new 164,000 square feet, five-floor dormitory on campus that can house 408 students.

The ribbon cutting for the new South Campus residence hall took place Friday morning with many university and local officials in attendance.

