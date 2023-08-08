“Onward, Upward, Forward” is Kentucky State University’s motto and that seems to be exactly the direction the university is headed with the completion of the new 164,000 square feet, five-floor dormitory on campus that can house 408 students.
The ribbon cutting for the new South Campus residence hall took place Friday morning with many university and local officials in attendance.
“We have weathered some storms,” Kentucky State University President Dr. Koffi Akakpo told the people in attendance. “We have gone through a lot. But no matter how long the night lasts, a day always dawns. The day is here for us, and let’s learn from the past. Let’s learn from the storm. There is always a silver lining for every situation — crisis, turmoil — there is always an end to it. Let’s take this institution to a level it has never been before.”
KSU has had its fair share of controversy and troubles throughout the last five years, including presidential malfeasance, fiscal peril and struggling to maintain a consistent direction under multiple interim leaders.
However, with the completion of the new dorm and with the new leadership of Akakpo, we believe KSU is headed in the right direction and couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds for the university.
When students begin to fill the new dormitory and campus later this month, we wish them all the best and hope they flourish within the classrooms at K-State. We agree with the words of Student Government President and Regent Savion Briggs, who said during the ceremony Friday, “Kentucky State is ground zero for tomorrow’s leaders. If you really think about this, all the students who have walked on this campus or will in the future, you are walking next to future state representatives, senators, doctors and business owners. Tomorrow’s leader is today’s neighbor.”
We hope the community and KSU officials embrace the students and offer them the best chance at a great future as they can get. The students now have a great facility to live where they will feel safe and which will add to their college experience.
Now, we hope KSU and local officials will turn their focus to continuing their collaborative efforts to improving the Exum Center. Along with wonderful living accommodations, students also need a top-notch recreational facility where they can keep their bodies — as well as their minds — active and healthy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.