On Sunday, Americans will celebrate the 245th anniversary of our country’s independence. For us, Fourth of July fireworks signify our freedom and independence, but for our pets the sudden, loud noises and flashes of light can create anxiety and fearfulness.

Did you know that more pets go missing between July 4-6 than any other time of the year?

Annually, animal control officials across the country report a 30-60% increase in lost pets between those dates. In fact, July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly one in five lost pets go missing after being scared by the sound of fireworks, thunderstorms and other loud noises.

The annual Frankfort fireworks display, which is hosted by the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery and the City of Frankfort, will take place downtown at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Franklin County Humane Society recommends that pet owners get their furry friends microchipped, which is considered the most reliable ways for lost pets to be reunited with their owners. The humane society charges $15 to microchip pets.

The humane society also recommends the following tips for pet owners:

• Keep your pets inside. Scared animals can escape even the most secure fencing.

• Close the curtains or blinds and turn on lights inside. This helps decrease the fright by the bright flashes.

• Create ambient noise inside the house. Turning on fans, air conditioners, TVs or radios to dull the sudden sounds outside.

If you find a lost pet, the Franklin County Humane Society suggests securing the animal and calling them at 502-875-7291 or Animal Control Officers at 502-875-8583 to make arrangements to take the pet to the shelter for the owner to retrieve.

As we mark Independence Day this weekend, let’s not forget about our furry friends and the affect fireworks have on them. Make plans in advance to keep them safe.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription