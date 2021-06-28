On Sunday, Americans will celebrate the 245th anniversary of our country’s independence. For us, Fourth of July fireworks signify our freedom and independence, but for our pets the sudden, loud noises and flashes of light can create anxiety and fearfulness.
Did you know that more pets go missing between July 4-6 than any other time of the year?
Annually, animal control officials across the country report a 30-60% increase in lost pets between those dates. In fact, July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly one in five lost pets go missing after being scared by the sound of fireworks, thunderstorms and other loud noises.
The annual Frankfort fireworks display, which is hosted by the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery and the City of Frankfort, will take place downtown at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Franklin County Humane Society recommends that pet owners get their furry friends microchipped, which is considered the most reliable ways for lost pets to be reunited with their owners. The humane society charges $15 to microchip pets.
The humane society also recommends the following tips for pet owners:
• Keep your pets inside. Scared animals can escape even the most secure fencing.
• Close the curtains or blinds and turn on lights inside. This helps decrease the fright by the bright flashes.
• Create ambient noise inside the house. Turning on fans, air conditioners, TVs or radios to dull the sudden sounds outside.
If you find a lost pet, the Franklin County Humane Society suggests securing the animal and calling them at 502-875-7291 or Animal Control Officers at 502-875-8583 to make arrangements to take the pet to the shelter for the owner to retrieve.
As we mark Independence Day this weekend, let’s not forget about our furry friends and the affect fireworks have on them. Make plans in advance to keep them safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.