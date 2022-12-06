Count us among those who believe that Friday’s announcement that Franklin County Judge-Executive-elect Michael Mueller has chosen Jack Kennedy to serve as his deputy judge-executive was a smart move by the county’s soon-to-be top government official.

A Franklin County native, Kennedy has more than 20 years of state and local government experience. Prior to taking a senior consulting position at DWC in March 2021, he served as chief deputy in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office. 

