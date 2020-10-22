Like many Americans, it seems Kentuckians have a preferred way to vote based on their political party affiliation. State Democrats are outpacing their GOP brethren in the number of absentee ballots cast, and Republicans are leading Dems in in-person early voting.
According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a total of 655,562 absentee ballots were sent out — about 422,000 to Democrats and over 188,000 to Republicans — and 423,223 have been returned. As of Thursday, more than 282,400 of those returned absentee ballots were from Dems compared to roughly 116,000 from Republicans.
“I’m glad that nearly two out of three absentee voters have returned their ballots,” Adams said. “We don’t want postal delays to disenfranchise any voter, and we encourage absentee voters to either mail their ballots back promptly or use the dropboxes we’ve made available to county clerks.”
On the flip side, more Republicans are heading to the polls early for in-person voting, which began last week. So far, more than 197,300 Republicans and over 156,000 Democrats have cast ballots in-person, and it’s a trend that is expected to continue.
“Rather than one Election Day, this year we have 19 election days, so take advantage,” Adams said, adding that early in-person voting is more convenient and will reduce lines at the polls on Nov. 3.
Both county and state officials are preparing for a large voter turnout for the election that will decide the next president, U.S. senator, state legislators, the county jailer, as well as the next mayor and city commission.
If recent elections are any indication Franklin County should once again lead the state in voter turnout. In June’s primary, 75% of the county’s roughly 39,500 voters cast a ballot — much higher than the 55.7% who participated in the 2019 General Election. However, in the past two elections, Franklin County has had the highest voter turnout percentage of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
Let’s keep it up. No matter whether you are mailing in an absentee ballot, participating in early in-person voting or heading to the polls on Nov. 3, make sure your voice is heard.
