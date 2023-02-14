A mother’s brave actions and a bill signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear two years ago resulted in the first safe surrender of a newborn via a “baby box” in Kentucky recently.
Baby boxes are installed into an outside wall of a fire or police station or hospital and contain an exterior door that automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside as well as an interior door that lets staff secure the baby from inside the building.
The infant, who was dropped off in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a Bowling Green Fire Department location within the past 10 days, was tended to within 90 seconds by staff, according to Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of the baby box company, who spoke to reporters at a news conference on Friday, stating that the Bowling Green location had only been operational for about two months.
The organization also staffs a 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) to give women the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby, per its website.
“This child was legally, safely, anonymously and lovingly placed inside of this Safe Haven Baby Box, and that speaks volumes about the parent,” she explained, adding that the newborn — the 24th in the U.S. to be surrendered — is healthy and officials are busy looking to place the baby in “a forever home.”
Passed in 2021, the legislation — sponsored by Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg — allows the use of baby boxes at police and fire stations and hospitals that are staffed 24 hours a day for children less than 30 days old. The law requires that the baby boxes be equipped with a notification system to alert first responders on site that a child has been put in the box.
There are more than 130 Safe Haven Baby Box locations across nine states including 92 in Indiana alone. Kentucky has 16 — seven in Louisville and one in Shepherdsville, Crestwood, Fort Mitchell, Mt. Washington, Powderly, Radcliff, Shively, Bowling Green and, the nearest one to Frankfort, in Simpsonville.
We believe the capital city should have a baby box location and think that an attainable future goal is to have at least one box in every county in the state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.