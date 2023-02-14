A mother’s brave actions and a bill signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear two years ago resulted in the first safe surrender of a newborn via a “baby box” in Kentucky recently.

Baby boxes are installed into an outside wall of a fire or police station or hospital and contain an exterior door that automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside as well as an interior door that lets staff secure the baby from inside the building.

