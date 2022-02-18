Nearly a week after Kentucky State University stakeholders attended Green and Gold Day at the state Capitol and just a day after the Frankfort City Commission drafted a yet-to-be-passed resolution in support of the institution, the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee took the first step to approving a $23 million bailout of the local university.
In an 82-7 vote on Thursday the House OK’d House Bill 250, a measure primarily sponsored by Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) that would allocate state funding for K-State for fiscal year 2021-22 in order to keep the institution afloat past March when its cash reserves will be depleted. The bill now moves to the Senate.
HB 250 would require the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to create and oversee a management improvement plan for Kentucky State. It would also identify plan requirements and require the CPE and KSU to make various reports on the plan to the Legislative Research Commission. The bill would require the CPE to make recommendations for repayment as well as require the CPE to provide annual reports on the status of the KSU loan and create the KSU loan repayment trust fund.
Kentucky State’s financial woes were discovered last summer and according to Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush, who was sent from the CPE, the school’s expenses have exceeded the approved budget for the last three years.
“We may not all agree on how (KSU) got to where it is, but we can all agree that it needs to stay in this community,” Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, a K-State alum, explained at Monday’s city commission work session. “It needs to stay Kentucky State University. It needs to stay a Historically Black College. It needs to stay as the pillar for our community, for the state of Kentucky and for education around us and in America.”
Penny Peavler, the city’s strategic initiatives consultant, pointed to a study conducted by Hanover Research a few year ago that found that KSU spending generates $37.4 million in labor income plus 890 jobs. Over the last decade, school alumni add an estimated $30 million per year to Kentucky’s economy.
The draft resolution acknowledges the commitments and the investments that Kentucky State makes and how it impacts our community and calls upon the General Assembly to include full funding for the university in its final budget bill.
Regardless of how K-State got into financial trouble, we can all agree that as a community we need to rally around the university that has called Frankfort its home for 136 years. We encourage our readers, leaders and residents to reach out to legislators to show their support for KSU.
