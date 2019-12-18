Each year we publish thousands of pages of stories of local, state and national interest, but our annual Christmas Greetings section, which will be included in Friday’s edition and contains letters written to Santa Claus from area youngsters, is one of our favorites.
Perhaps it is because the letters take us back to our own childhoods and help us remember the magic of the season. But mostly we enjoy reading the kids’ letters. They truly do say the darnedest things.
Children are notorious for being brutally honest, and their letters are no exception. Alana asked Santa how much he weighs and how much he eats. One child who forgot to add their name wrote: “Dear Santa, I need presents. So hurry up.”
Most children express how good they have been this year, but not Gerrit. He wrote: “Dear Santa, I have been a bad boy this year. I do not like your elf Peppermint. I need nothing.” In her letter, Emma confesses, sort of, “Dear Santa, I have been good but my mom told me to be mean to my brother because he is mean to us.”
But others tug at the heart strings. Logan wants a new fish because his died, and Asali hopes Santa can change her mom’s mind about giving the dog away.
It is also amazing to see kids ask gifts for others. Kailynn “would love to see my mom’s face when she got everything she wants.” Haylee wrote: “Dear Santa, My mom has been wanting this. She wants a happy family and I want it too.”
Many of the kids’ requests are chuckleworthy. In one anonymous letter, a child asked for a phone “because if I get left on the bus I can call my dad.” Leland is wishing for a laptop “for work,” of course.
Be sure to check out the Christmas Greetings section in Friday’s State Journal. It is sure to get you and yours in the holiday spirit.