Amelia Earhart once said, “A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions and the roots spring up and make new trees.”
Adam Hyatt, a Franklin County High School teacher who was tragically killed in a July car crash, was known for his generosity, and the roots he threw out to his students over the years have bloomed into new trees.
This week FCHS students and staff are performing acts of kindness and holding theme dress days to honor his legacy. Each day is themed, and in addition to wearing crazy socks, bow ties, pajamas, Halloween costumes and sparkles, the school is seeking donations for socks, winter gloves and scarves and travel-sized personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soap and toothpaste.
The collected items will be donated to charity and the community is welcome to contribute by leaving donations at the front office through the end of the school day on Friday.
As co-sponsor of the Beta Club, Hyatt had planned a blood drive months ago to coincide with the holidays. On Tuesday, FCHS upperclassmen and staff hosted the blood donation drive.
Senior Jake Parritt, who contributed to the blood drive and serves as Beta Club president, said doing good deeds in Hyatt’s memory has helped deal with the loss of someone who was more than a teacher; he was also a family friend.
“I think that doing these good things helps us to find closure in the fact that we lost somebody so near and dear to us,” he said. “(It) helps us to feel as (though) we could be that person in somebody’s life as well.”
Kindness Week was hatched because those close to Hyatt wanted to make a positive impact with the community’s grief. Celebrating his life by doing nice things for others — as he had done — helps ease the sadness and hurt while keeping his spirit and memory alive.
We believe it is a lesson Hyatt would approve of. After all, a life that touches others goes on forever.