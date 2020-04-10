We hear it each and every day in Gov. Andy Beshear’s opening remarks at his coronavirus press briefings. “We will get through this. We will get through this together.”
Understandably that may be difficult to believe during this time when we are urged to practice social distancing. However, whether we are 6 feet or 6,000 miles apart, there are many simple things we can do to show others we care.
• Greet folks with a smile, wave or positive comment. We should be lifting each other up rather than suspiciously staring each other down when we meet in public.
• Be kind to yourself and others. There is no such thing as a small act of kindness; each one creates a ripple effect with no end.
• Now is not the time to stop being friendly or neighborly. Reach out to your neighbors, especially older adults, those with illnesses and restricted mobility. Offer to pick up their groceries or medications at the store.
• Think about others. Thank medical professionals, first responders and military personnel on the front lines of this public health pandemic for serving and protecting our community.
• Be patient with and grateful for grocery, food service and other essential workers, who are putting their lives on the line dealing with the public with little or no protective gear.
• Be supportive of decisions made by state and local elected leaders, health care organizations, faith groups and community organizations, who are doing their best to keep us all safe.
• Show compassion for people who test positive for and are recovering from the coronavirus. Some of these patients are fighting for their lives and none of them deserve to be stigmatized.
• Go green. Beshear, who has instructed that the Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion be lit in green — the color of compassion and renewal — on nights when there are any Kentucky fatalities, encourages folks across the state to join in.
Let’s use our time apart to remind each other that kindness is more contagious than the coronavirus.
