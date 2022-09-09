Count us among those who are grateful that the TIGER Grant work on Second Street is nearly complete. The roadway, which has been closed for approximately 1½ years, reopened to traffic at the end of last month and is slated for a final resurface next week.
In March of 2018 the city was notified that it had been awarded nearly $8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) funding to improve the Second Street corridor and help boost economic development in South Frankfort. The city pitched in a local match of $4.375 million bringing the total cost of the project to $12.365 million.
According to the city’s TIGER Grant website, the goals of project were sevenfold:
• Better manage traffic on the Second Street corridor by eliminating underused travel lanes, reducing turning radii and other traffic calming measures;
• Improve pedestrian and bicycle safety with wider sidewalks and shorter crosswalks;
• Expand access to bus transit facilities for low-income residents, senior citizens and persons with disabilities;
• Strengthen connections with the state Capitol building and downtown to attract tourists and visitors to the commercial corridor on Second Street;
• Enhance streetscapes to encourage brownfields cleanup and mixed-use development;
• Separate the combined sanitary and stormwater system to reduce sewer overflows during heavy rainfalls;
• Reduce stormwater runoff entering the drainage system to minimize impacts to the Kentucky River.
Though the road has been opened to traffic, there is still some cosmetic work that needs to be done, including the installation of thermoplastic pavement markings, including crosswalks and signs, which will begin being installed this week between East/West Main Street, Ann Street and East Broadway as well as on Second Street between Taylor Avenue and Steele Street; adding handrails on the new steps and ADA-compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act) handrails on the new steps and ramps in front of City Hall; planting trees, flowers, shrubs and grasses; and installing wayfinding signage along the corridor and a sculpture at Second and Bridge streets.
We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the hard work and organization that TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles put into this project. It was his leadership and coordination efforts from the planning stages to completion that helped to keep the project on schedule and his weekly updates that kept stakeholders and the public in the know. We commend Knowles for a job well done and if you haven't yet visited the Second Street corridor, we recommend doing so.
