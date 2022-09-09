Count us among those who are grateful that the TIGER Grant work on Second Street is nearly complete. The roadway, which has been closed for approximately 1½ years, reopened to traffic at the end of last month and is slated for a final resurface next week.

In March of 2018 the city was notified that it had been awarded nearly $8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) funding to improve the Second Street corridor and help boost economic development in South Frankfort. The city pitched in a local match of $4.375 million bringing the total cost of the project to $12.365 million.

