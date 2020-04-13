After nearly two weeks of one step forward and two steps back, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Sunday that Lakeview Park will host the first drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the state in a partnership with Kroger.
On March 29, the county closed the park and it was quickly outfitted as a pilot testing location that administered tests to a just a few hundred first responders, people who had COVID-19 symptoms and those who are vulnerable to severe complications before testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) dried up.
Through the new initiative, Kroger, which has 114 food stores in Kentucky, will test up to 20,000 people over the next five weeks at no cost to the patient or state.
“Kroger is going to provide the medical staff, the personal protective equipment and the online sign-up portal, to make sure that people can get the testing they need,” Beshear said in his daily press briefing on Sunday.
According to Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz, the tests will be self-administered by the patient, making it less invasive and conserving PPE. It will also speed up the process and allow for more people to be tested.
While initial testing is limited to those in Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the state’s priority system, which includes health care workers, first responders, those 65 or older or with chronic health conditions, the site is expected to handle about 250 tests per day.
Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments are available at the signup portal https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
The governor also announced that Gravity Diagnostics, a northern Kentucky testing laboratory, has promised a 48-hour turnaround on results. Beshear said he expects to announce an additional testing location later this week and two more next week.
Despite several challenges and setbacks, we applaud state and local officials, as well as Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics, for their tenacity in making complimentary drive-through COVID-19 testing become a reality in Kentucky. Expanding the state's testing capacity is a win-win for us all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.