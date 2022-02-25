It’s no secret that we are all paying more for the items we use every day. Elected leaders on both sides of the aisle recently took actions to curb the sting of rising inflation, which is fueling higher consumer prices.
Last week, the governor signed an executive order to halt the sticker shock that Kentuckians are experiencing from rising vehicle tax bills, which stems from the coronavirus pandemic-related surge in used car values. With new vehicles becoming scarcer due to supply chain issues, the prices of used cars have skyrocketed.
State officials recently said that the overall valuation for vehicles would increase by roughly 40% this year — placing a burden on vehicle owners.
The two-year freeze is meant to keep the taxable value of vehicles at last year’s levels.
“If they own the same vehicle and it's in the same condition and they're living in the same county, they will not pay taxes on the inflated value,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at a press conference on Feb. 16, adding that the order will equate to about $340 million in reduced property taxes on vehicles.
Those who have already paid their 2022 vehicle property taxes will receive refunds for the increased amounts within 180 days.
The governor also endorsed a bill that would cut the state sales tax rate from 6% to 5% for one year starting on July 1. Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, who introduced the measure called it a “good step” to help “offset the higher cost of everything.” Legislators would also have the opportunity to review whether to extend the lower sales tax rate next year.
The state sales tax is applied to many goods and services, with the exception of groceries and prescription medicines. If passed, the bill would save Kentuckians an estimated $873 million.
On Thursday, Senate Republicans unveiled their own tax-relief legislation. Under the proposal, one-time state personal income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and $1,000 per household would be granted “as a way to put money back in the pockets of Kentuckians,” bill sponsor Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, explained.
The rebates would cost the state up to $1.15 billion and would be distributed to state residents by the end of the summer.
“As our nation is experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years, it’s important that lawmakers respond in a way that helps ease the burden on tax-paying Kentuckians,” McDaniel said.
We couldn’t agree more and commend both the governor and legislators for taking steps to help Kentuckians through these trying times.
