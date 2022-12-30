We all get them — annoying unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Hoping to remedy the issue, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced recently that he has joined a bipartisan coalition, which includes all of his state counterparts, urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crack down on these messages.

In a letter to the FCC the attorney general pledged support for the proposed rule, which would require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from invalid, unassigned or unused numbers as well as numbers that are included on a Do Not Originate list.

