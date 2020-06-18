It was more than a month ago that Frankfort police officers shot and wounded a reportedly armed and intoxicated man outside a residence in Indian Hills. Yet the community is no closer to answers now than it was then, thanks in large part to a lack of transparency by both the Frankfort Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which is investigating the shooting at FPD's request.
What we do know is that FPD officers responded to a call that an allegedly intoxicated man with a gun was creating a disturbance at a home on Hiawatha Trail at 8:12 p.m. on May 2. According to dispatch logs, the man confronted police, who arrived at 8:18 p.m., outside the residence. At 8:34 p.m., officers reported firing shots at the man, and two minutes later an ambulance was requested at the scene.
Despite repeated attempts by The State Journal to get additional information, there is a longer list of what we don’t know than what we do — starting with the wounded man’s name and age and the names of the officers who were involved. Without body camera footage or an official incident report to go by, we have no idea what transpired in the 16 minutes between the time officers arrived on scene and when shots were fired.
As for the answers we seek, both FPD and KSP claim the investigation could take four to six months to complete. But much can be revealed to citizens in the meantime without compromising that investigation.
Notably, the man whose actions caused him to be shot by police has yet to be charged with a crime in connection with the incident, as far as we can tell from reviewing public records. If he behaved as officers described, surely criminal charges are merited.
To its credit, this is not a common occurrence with the Frankfort Police Department, which has a good track record both in peacefully resolving tense situations and in being transparent about its activities. That makes the secrecy in the case all the more puzzling.
We can't help but contrast FPD's handling of this incident with the case of Gary Meadows, a Frankfort man who was shot by officers on Dec. 30, 2012, after they said he pointed a gun at them and repeatedly refused to drop it. The names of the deceased and the police officers involved, as well as additional information about the incident, were released to the public just nine days later, even as KSP conducted an investigation of the officers' actions.
During a time when law enforcement is under more scrutiny than ever, it is important that basic details and facts of officer-involved shootings be brought to light sooner rather than later. Frankfort PD employs many fine officers, who don't deserve the distrust that is bred by their leaders' secrecy.
