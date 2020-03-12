Wednesday’s opening round of the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Tournament was a low-scoring, back-and-forth affair and while the Franklin County High School girls basketball team came up just short in a 40-37 loss to Anderson County, this team certainly has nothing to hang their heads about.
In the past six years the Lady Flyers have advanced to the state tournament four times and came close the last two years — losing to Scott County in the regional final in 2018 and once again in the regional semifinals last year. And yet this postseason run seemed to surprise many, especially those who counted this team out when they dropped out of the top 10 rankings following a three-game losing skid.
But they never doubted their preparation, Coach Joey Thacker or each other, as was evident Wednesday night when they found themselves in an eight-point deficit with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. They battled back and cut the lead to one to start the fourth quarter and exchanged baskets and the lead on nearly each possession. The Lady Bearcats came up with two big baskets in the final 47 seconds to secure the victory.
The loss ended the season for the Lady Flyers and the high school careers of three seniors — Jasmine Simpson, Lakin Hamblin and Justice Wiser — who have been instrumental in the team’s success. But numerous players, including leading scorer Brooklynn Miles, return, and it certainly wouldn’t surprise us to see FCHS back at Rupp Arena for next year’s Sweet 16.
We are proud of the Lady Flyers and though the loss hurts now, it is only temporary. In fact, even Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players to ever the grace the hardwood, knows defeat.
“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed,” he said. “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.