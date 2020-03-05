It’s the rematch that the Lady Flyers basketball team has worked an entire year for — Scott County vs. Franklin County Friday night at Eastern Kentucky University with the 11th Region Tournament title and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
The two teams couldn’t be more evenly matched. With a 28-6 record, the Lady Cardinals are ranked 16th in the latest Kentucky MaxPreps.com poll. FCHS is ranked 20th with a 26-7 record.
If it sounds like déjà vu, that’s because the two teams met in the 11th Region Tournament semifinals last season with Scott County squeaking out a one-point victory. The Lady Flyers will be looking for redemption when they square off on the hardwood again.
FCHS Coach Joey Thacker and his squad are prepared and will rely on their experience and lessons learned. In fact, during a fourth quarter timeout in Wednesday’s 73-63 semifinal win over a 23-9 Dunbar team, the coach told his team to “play like they’d been here before and to know what to expect and when to expect it.”
In the last six seasons the Lady Flyers have reached the regional final five times — claiming the title for three consecutive years from 2015-2017. Despite losing three seniors off last year’s squad, the team has reloaded and taken on a “just win” attitude for the remainder of the postseason, according to junior point guard Brooklyn Miles, who poured in 24 points against Dunbar in the semifinals.
One victory away from playing at Rupp Arena, this Franklin County team has quietly and methodically flown under the radar all season. The Lady Flyers have the two characteristics that don’t show up in the official stats — heart and a no-quit mindset.
Count us among the fans who will be cheering on the Lady Flyers to bring the 11th Region Tournament title home to Frankfort. We believe they can do it and encourage all of Franklin County to support them as well.
