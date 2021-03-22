It’s officially spring in Kentucky. The weather is warming, daffodils are in bloom and, as certain as the seasons turn, the Franklin County girls basketball team is once again 41st District champions — for the eighth consecutive year.
The Lady Flyers defeated Great Crossing 62-51 in the district championship game at Western Hills on Friday night, keeping its streak alive and the trophy at Franklin County High School.
It should be noted that FCHS senior Brooklyn Miles, a Tennessee commit who has been with the Lady Flyer program since she was a seventh grader, was named the tournament MVP. In her six-year high school career, Miles has never lost a district game.
The Lady Flyers (14-5) are also the defending 11th Region champs. With a victory over Madison Central (11-14) at home Monday night in the opening round of the 11th Region tournament, the team will play in the semifinals Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University. The championship game is slated for Saturday.
Not to look too far in advance, but in the past six years the Lady Flyers have represented the 11th Region at the state tournament four times and came close the other two years — losing to Scott County in the regional final in 2018 and again in the regional semifinals in 2019.
FCHS has unfinished business after being bounced from the Sweet Sixteen in an opening round game against Anderson County last year, in what turned out to be one of the final games before the tournament was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to win the region, get to the state tournament,” Miles, 11th Region Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Senior Player of the Year and a frontrunner for Miss Basketball, told The State Journal.
“After awhile it feels like it’s just us, us versus everybody.”
Well, maybe not everybody. Count us among the fans who will be cheering them on. We encourage all of Franklin County, whom these young female athletes are representing on the hardwood, to support them as well. Best of luck, Lady Flyers.
