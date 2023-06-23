The announcement earlier this month that Frankfort will receive more than $2.7 million in funding — including $846,000, which is the largest ever payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for state properties located in the capital city — was welcome news for local officials.
In 1975, the city received its first ever payment in lieu of taxes, a reimbursement for state government buildings and employees expenses. The $150,000 payment was used to purchase a new first truck for the Frankfort Fire Department. However, the amount the city has annually received from the state has remained pretty much the same since the last increase in the 1990s. That changed two weeks ago when Gov. Andy Beshear presented Mayor Layne Wilkerson with a ceremonial check in the amount of $846,000 — a sum the city will receive each year going forward.
“In total, the awards announced today touch every aspect of life for our citizens and are vital to ensuring our community comes out of the pandemic stronger than ever,” Wilkerson stated.
The governor also presented nearly $276,000 to the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, coming from a portion of the approximately $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government, aimed at helping further local tourism recovery efforts. Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites was the recipient of $150,000 from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund for ongoing improvements to East Frankfort Park.
Two dozen local non-profit organizations also received funding, including $100,000 each for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence Inc.; Blue Grass Community Action Partnership; Franklin County Council on Aging Inc.; Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky; Franklin County Humane Society; Special Olympics Kentucky Inc.; The Salvation Army of Frankfort; National Society of the Colonial Dames in America Kentucky Chapter; Kentucky YMCA Youth Association; The Museum of the City of Frankfort Inc.; and Josephine Sculpture Park. Others include Bethesda Temple the Church of the Living God Inc.; Kentucky Association for Academic Competition; ACCESS Men's Shelter/Soup Kitchen; Simon House Inc.; Yes Arts!; Mission Frankfort Clinic; Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation Inc.; KASAP; Downtown Frankfort Inc.; Kentucky National Guard Memorial Fund Inc.; Franklin County Women and Family Shelter Inc.; and Frankfort Elks Lodge #530.
We, like the mayor, are grateful to receive PILOT funding from the state, which will help ensure public safety and emergency management have the appropriate resources to meet the needs of state government. It is our hope that the entities obtaining the money spend it wisely.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.