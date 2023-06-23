The announcement earlier this month that Frankfort will receive more than $2.7 million in funding — including $846,000, which is the largest ever payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for state properties located in the capital city — was welcome news for local officials.

In 1975, the city received its first ever payment in lieu of taxes, a reimbursement for state government buildings and employees expenses. The $150,000 payment was used to purchase a new first truck for the Frankfort Fire Department. However, the amount the city has annually received from the state has remained pretty much the same since the last increase in the 1990s. That changed two weeks ago when Gov. Andy Beshear presented Mayor Layne Wilkerson with a ceremonial check in the amount of $846,000 — a sum the city will receive each year going forward.

