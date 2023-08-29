Thanks in part to the number of local partners participating in the project, Frankfort has been named as one of two anchor cities for an innovative program that focuses on literacy, engagement and leadership opportunities for historically underserved and marginalized families within the community.
Thorn Hill Education Center, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools are teaming up with the National Center for Family Learning (NCFL) to offer the 60x30 Family Learning Community Initiative. By signing on to NCFL’s 60×30 vision, the four local partners have demonstrated a commitment to solving these challenges.
“We’re excited to serve as the anchor for a coalition of local organizations and community leaders as we develop system-wide approaches to the area’s adult education and family learning needs,” explained Thorn Hill Director Kelley Anderson. “Working together will give us the capacity we need to scale up our programming and expand our reach, enabling all of us to better serve the most vulnerable in our community.”
The program’s “Family Learning System” centers around three key principles for students in Pre-K through high school and their families:
• Family Literacy: Focusing on building literacy, technology and workforce skills for both parenting adults and youth.
• Family Engagement: Engaging families as partners and problem solvers, encouraging schools to work in tandem with families to forward educational progress and engagement.
• Family Leadership: Encouraging adults to build leadership and job skills and to “increase social capital" working with schools, businesses and government agencies to build relationships and work toward reaching new educational goals.
NCFL’s goal is to establish the program in 60 areas by 2030, hence the name. Louisville and the capital city will anchor the project.
We are proud that our city has been selected for the 60x30 Family Learning Community Initiative and agree with Frankfort resident and NCFL President Dr. Felicia C. Smith who said, “When we create the conditions for all children and families to thrive, we ensure that our communities thrive — strong families equal strong communities.”
