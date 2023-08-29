Thanks in part to the number of local partners participating in the project, Frankfort has been named as one of two anchor cities for an innovative program that focuses on literacy, engagement and leadership opportunities for historically underserved and marginalized families within the community.

Thorn Hill Education Center, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools are teaming up with the National Center for Family Learning (NCFL) to offer the 60x30 Family Learning Community Initiative. By signing on to NCFL’s 60×30 vision, the four local partners have demonstrated a commitment to solving these challenges. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription