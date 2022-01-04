House Republican leaders finally released its long-awaited legislative redistricting proposal Thursday afternoon — on a state holiday and just days before the legislature convened for the start of the 2022 general session.

The timing of the plan’s release left us, and at least one local legislator, shaking our heads. In a statement House Democratic Leaders, which includes Minority Caucus Chair Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, and Minority Whip Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, called it “an attempt at fake transparency,” and said if Republicans were sincere “they would have not released their redistricting plan on a state holiday and without the detailed information the public needs.”

The GOP holds supermajorities in both the Kentucky House and Senate and the Kentucky Constitution requires lawmakers to redraw legislative district boundaries every 10 years to reflect population shifts since the last census.

Local implications from the redistricting proposal would essentially split Franklin County between the 56th and 57th Districts. Currently, about a quarter of the county falls into the 56th district.

Rep. Daniel Fister, R-Versailles, who represents the 56th District, told The State Journal that redistricting “is about giving the people of Kentucky representation and not about preserving the status quo.” He went on to add that the GOP proposal does that.

The plan would also put more of the 56th District into Jessamine County and omit a portion of Fayette County, which would be divided between the 45th, 73rd, 76th, 77th, 79th, 88th and 93rd Districts.

GOP leaders are also expected to fast track the proposal and could wrap up work on the redistricting maps as early as Saturday — which gives legislators, candidates and the general public little time to review the plans and offer input.

We believe that the legislature should not be rushing through these important redistricting proposals that will affect Kentucky residents for the next decade. We think Kentuckians deserve more time to absorb the changes being made and that legislators should take their time in order to get it right.

“We will be reviewing this map further with our caucus members and discussing whether the Republican map meets all legal and constitutional guidelines. We also are preparing an alternative that we believe will better serve the commonwealth,” House Democratic Leaders stated.

Redistricting plans for congressional and state Senate districts have yet to be released to the public.

