House Republican leaders finally released its long-awaited legislative redistricting proposal Thursday afternoon — on a state holiday and just days before the legislature convened for the start of the 2022 general session.
The timing of the plan’s release left us, and at least one local legislator, shaking our heads. In a statement House Democratic Leaders, which includes Minority Caucus Chair Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, and Minority Whip Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, called it “an attempt at fake transparency,” and said if Republicans were sincere “they would have not released their redistricting plan on a state holiday and without the detailed information the public needs.”
The GOP holds supermajorities in both the Kentucky House and Senate and the Kentucky Constitution requires lawmakers to redraw legislative district boundaries every 10 years to reflect population shifts since the last census.
Local implications from the redistricting proposal would essentially split Franklin County between the 56th and 57th Districts. Currently, about a quarter of the county falls into the 56th district.
Rep. Daniel Fister, R-Versailles, who represents the 56th District, told The State Journal that redistricting “is about giving the people of Kentucky representation and not about preserving the status quo.” He went on to add that the GOP proposal does that.
The plan would also put more of the 56th District into Jessamine County and omit a portion of Fayette County, which would be divided between the 45th, 73rd, 76th, 77th, 79th, 88th and 93rd Districts.
GOP leaders are also expected to fast track the proposal and could wrap up work on the redistricting maps as early as Saturday — which gives legislators, candidates and the general public little time to review the plans and offer input.
We believe that the legislature should not be rushing through these important redistricting proposals that will affect Kentucky residents for the next decade. We think Kentuckians deserve more time to absorb the changes being made and that legislators should take their time in order to get it right.
“We will be reviewing this map further with our caucus members and discussing whether the Republican map meets all legal and constitutional guidelines. We also are preparing an alternative that we believe will better serve the commonwealth,” House Democratic Leaders stated.
Redistricting plans for congressional and state Senate districts have yet to be released to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I totally concur with this paragraph in this editorial. Now if only the republican legislators would take the time to read this and heed it -
"We believe that the legislature should not be rushing through these important redistricting proposals that will affect Kentucky residents for the next decade. We think Kentuckians deserve more time to absorb the changes being made and that legislators should take their time in order to get it right."
We shouldn’t need to “ absorb “ the changes in this map - we need the honest alternative map the Democrats have. Fister “ good ol’ boy’d “ his way in feeding a bunch of misinformation to his self deceived supporters and he keeps feeding it to us in this article. Seems that if their was an honest Republican , they would show enough backbone to step forward and say this is wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.