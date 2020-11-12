To say it has been a difficult week in Frankfort is an understatement. From anxiously waiting for days to receive the official results of the Nov. 3 general election to an unprecedented surge in local coronavirus cases and a fatal stabbing in broad daylight across from the police station downtown, the past seven days have tensions running high in our community.
So perhaps there is no better time to highlight some of the good things going on around town as well.
Frankfort residents Ronnie Lang and Mike Penn took it upon themselves to resurrect a local holiday tradition. The pair constructed a 16-foot star that will glow like a beacon of hope over the capital city every night during the season from its perch in the Frankfort Cemetery.
The local Knights of Columbus and cemetery staff helped Lang and Penn put up the star on Monday.
“With this political climate and with the virus, we thought this would maybe be a positive thing for people to think about, even just for a little while,” Penn told The State Journal.
On Tuesday, the Frankfort Fire Department came to the rescue at Capital Day School using its ladder truck to attach a new rope on the school’s flagpole so the stars and stripes could be hoisted in time for Veterans Day.
“It’s pretty important. The flag represents this country, and it represents the people who have made sacrifices,” Capital Day School P.E. instructor Mark Matthews said, adding that since the flagpole’s rope broke over the summer the eighth-grade students haven’t been able to participate in the tradition of unfolding the U.S. flag for him to raise before the school day begins. “It’s good for the kids to see when they come to school in the morning.”
It’s also refreshing to see neighbors helping neighbors — something Linda LaFontaine and Karen Pearl are doing at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store at 325 Wallace Ave., where they volunteer.
For more than 40 years, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — an international voluntary organization in the Roman Catholic Church run locally through Good Shepherd Catholic Church — has been providing services for those in need, including an emergency food pantry.
“When I leave here I feel really good … like I’ve done something to help someone,” Pearl said.
And that is a feeling we all crave right about now. Instead of focusing solely on the bad news of the day, let’s appreciate the good that surrounds us and pledge to make Frankfort a better community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.