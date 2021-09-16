In case you missed it, on Tuesday we ran a story about an online business being run by a couple who moved to Kentucky from Roseville, California, two years ago (“Couple from California finds home, success in Frankfort”).

Sammy Darko and Jonathan Calloway own Five Corners Co., an online store that sells metaphysical products including candles, bar soap, sage bundles and incense. But it wasn’t the items they sell that caught our eye — it was why they chose to settle in Frankfort.

According to Darko, a longtime friend moved to Bardstown eight years earlier and would constantly tout about how nice Kentuckians are and how much slower the pace of life is in the bluegrass state. The pair were resistant at first but after their rent in the Sacramento metropolitan area rose to $1,800, they relented.

“We were in our early 30s, and it was time to make a move,” Calloway said.

“As far as picking Frankfort, as members of the LGBTQ community, only eight or nine cities have safety protection, and Frankfort is one of them. It’s centrally located; it’s the capital. We decided we would start here.”

What drew our attention was that Darko and Calloway hand-picked the capital city for its inclusivity, which is something we should be proud of.

Frankfort has long been a state leader in acceptance. When the city commission approved the fairness ordinance in August 2013, it was just the fifth Kentucky city to do so. In the more than eight years since, 18 other cities across the state have OK’d fairness ordinances, which protect people from being discriminated against in the workplace, public and housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.

What is refreshing about Darko and Calloway’s story and isn’t often witnessed is seeing the fairness ordinance in action. They chose Frankfort because we are inclusive of all people. Let's continue to be a community that welcomes everyone and chooses acceptance.

