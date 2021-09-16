Sammy Darko and Jonathan Calloway own Five Corners Co., an online store that sells metaphysical products including candles, bar soap, sage bundles and incense. But it wasn’t the items they sell that caught our eye — it was why they chose to settle in Frankfort.
According to Darko, a longtime friend moved to Bardstown eight years earlier and would constantly tout about how nice Kentuckians are and how much slower the pace of life is in the bluegrass state. The pair were resistant at first but after their rent in the Sacramento metropolitan area rose to $1,800, they relented.
“We were in our early 30s, and it was time to make a move,” Calloway said.
“As far as picking Frankfort, as members of the LGBTQ community, only eight or nine cities have safety protection, and Frankfort is one of them. It’s centrally located; it’s the capital. We decided we would start here.”
What drew our attention was that Darko and Calloway hand-picked the capital city for its inclusivity, which is something we should be proud of.
Frankfort has long been a state leader in acceptance. When the city commission approved the fairness ordinance in August 2013, it was just the fifth Kentucky city to do so. In the more than eight years since, 18 other cities across the state have OK’d fairness ordinances, which protect people from being discriminated against in the workplace, public and housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.
What is refreshing about Darko and Calloway’s story and isn’t often witnessed is seeing the fairness ordinance in action. They chose Frankfort because we are inclusive of all people. Let's continue to be a community that welcomes everyone and chooses acceptance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.