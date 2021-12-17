Looking for a way to help the children affected by last weekend’s deadly tornado outbreak in western Kentucky? The Capital City Cares Gift Drive is accepting donations of wrapped presents for kids 17 years old and younger.

The drive, which is being organized by local community leaders, faith-based organizations, businesses, Frankfort Independent Schools, Franklin County Schools and the Frankfort Fire Department, is an outreach to help rekindle Christmas hope and spread cheer to children impacted by the strong storm system that devastated parts of the state.

“This holiday is celebrated and deep-rooted in hope and love through a child born. I hope this drive gives children and families hope and demonstrates Christmas cheer and an outpouring of love and support during this time. They are not alone, we as Kentuckians are here to stand strong with them,” said City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, one of the event’s organizers.

Donations of wrapped Christmas gifts are being collected at each of the four Frankfort fire stations — Station 1 (315 W. Second St.); Station 2 (131 Holmes St.); Station 3 (1100 Louisville Road); and Station 4 (900 E. Main St.) — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday. 

Donors are asked to wrap and label gifts with the age and gender of the intended recipient and give a brief description of the present prior to dropoff to ensure that the gift is appropriate for the recipient.

“What we are doing is needed, but I hope we all remember months down the road when these areas are still going to need our help,” added organizer Mike Fitzpatrick. “Let us hope we remember because all the victims are already thinking about the future. They need to feel comfort that all of us will be there for them for as long as it takes.”

For more information, contact Waldridge by email at kwaldridge@frankfort.ky.gov or by phone at 502-219-7449. Residents can also contact Fitzpatrick by email at mikefitz2323@gmail.com or by calling 502-803-5499.

We encourage those who can to give generously to this important cause. Let’s show our fellow Kentuckians that they are not alone and residents of the capital city care about them during this time of great tragedy.

