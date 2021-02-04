Just days after the legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of bills that will limit his ability to order COVID-19-related restrictions via executive powers, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a restraining order to temporarily block one of the new laws, saying it “could create chaos and undermine any effective enforcement of public health standards to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.”
On Tuesday, Beshear filed a lawsuit that claimed the law, which would allow businesses and schools to comply with the least restrictive coronavirus guidelines from the governor or the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would violate the separation-of-powers clause in the state’s constitution.
“This can be interpreted to completely undo the mask regulation and any capacity limits,” Amy Cubbage, the governor’s general counsel, argued during the court hearing conducted by Zoom, adding that there is no phase-in period for the law, which went into effect immediately before being paused by Shepherd. “We could have large-scale events tomorrow.”
Republican lawmakers believe the governor has overstepped his bounds with restrictions aimed at businesses and individuals.
We agree with Shepherd, who said in his order that Beshear demonstrated his “constitutional duty” by issuing emergency measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
We believe that limiting the governor’s executive power could immediately undo 11 months of progress Kentucky has made in the fight against the virus, and so too does the state Supreme Court, which upheld a ruling giving the governor authority to issue coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and individuals to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“I don’t use emergency powers because I want to,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday night. “I use them because it is my duty to preserve the lives of Kentuckians.”
Shepherd encouraged the Democratic governor’s team and House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, both Republicans, to start “good-faith negotiations” so that Kentuckians won’t have a “cloud of uncertainty” about coronavirus rules. They should heed the judge's good advice.
This piece is just good common sense — strange that Osborne and Stivers don't show that?
