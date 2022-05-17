A proposed change to the city’s solid waste ordinance would limit free Cleanup Weeks from six times per year to just two and we, like a majority of readers who have participated in our online poll, are not happy about it.

At the May 9 city commission meeting, Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts explained the possibility of several modifications to the ordinance and fee schedule, which have been in place for the past decade. Among those was limiting the number of free Cleanup Weeks for city trash customers from every other month to one in the spring and another in the fall.

“We’re trying to limit the amount of trash and stuff we are picking up every other month,” Roberts explained. “It’s taxing on the guys and taxing on the equipment, plus it’s just an extra disposal cost and the cost of diesel keeps rising.”

Roberts suggested that the change “would be a very cost-saving item” for his department.

He stated that the city spends approximately $51,294 per year — or an average of $8,549 per event — on its six Cleanup Weeks. During a normal trash collection week, the department spends roughly $6,245.

According to our calculations, the so-called “very cost-saving” measure of limiting the number of Cleanup Weeks to twice per year would only save the city $9,216.

It seems to us that reducing the number of Cleanup Weeks by four is more trouble than it’s worth. And we aren’t the only ones who believe this.

Per our unscientific online poll, a vast majority — 82.5% of those polled — prefer six free Cleanup Weeks per year compared to 13.9% who are in favor of just two. Roughly 3.6% of voters were uncertain.

Several questions about the proposed change remain. Such as what are residents to do with the excess trash during the winter and summer when the free Cleanup Week events aren’t offered? Will we be given access to a community dumping site to dispose of the trash during the off-seasons? How will the lack of four Cleanup Weeks affect our neighborhoods and roadways? Will there be an increase in litter?

We implore city leaders to ask these questions at Monday’s voting meeting before signing off on proposed changes to the solid waste ordinance that could have a lasting negative effect on our city.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription