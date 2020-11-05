There are still ballots from Tuesday’s general election that have yet to be returned and counted. But regardless of the official outcome, it’s safe to say Franklin County’s voters and candidates have much to be proud of.
As usual the county’s voter turnout percentage was solid. Typically ranked in the top 10, Franklin, at this writing, had the 11th highest percentage in the state with 65.1%, with a few mail ballots still trickling in. Neighboring Anderson (70.55%) and Woodford (68.72%) counties were first and second, respectively.
But more impressive than voter turnout is the quality of our local candidates, who ran clean races with little negativity and made the selection process a difficult one for voters, as is evidenced by the close races for mayor and the Frankfort City Commission.
Perhaps state and national politicians could take a page or two from our small-town candidates on how to accept victory, defeat and even a tie with grace.
Locked in a dead heat for the final seat on the city commission with an outcome that remains unknown, rather than tearing each other down candidates Anna Marie Rosen and Leesa Unger lifted each other up.
“I really thought Leesa was a great candidate and was looking forward to ... working with her,” Rosen told The State Journal moments after the results were revealed Tuesday night. “When it comes down to one or the other of us, that’s really disappointing. It’s sort of, in some ways, a worst-case scenario.”
Unger said she was “shocked” by the tie and was quick to compliment Rosen. “… It’s so hard because she’s an awesome candidate, too. I think either way Frankfort is going to have a great commissioner.”
The same can be said in the Franklin County jailer race, in which Democrat Jake Banta defeated Republican challenger Wes Culbertson. The two aren’t going to let a little thing like an election break up their friendship.
“We fish together, work together, and we made a pact that before, during and after the campaign we could stay friends,” Banta said.
And isn’t that how it should be? We can agree to disagree. Be opponents politically and still be friends. Despite what some think we don’t have to pick one or the other. We can have both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.