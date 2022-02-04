Within a 13-hour time span on Monday and Tuesday, three local institutions — Kentucky State University and Western Hills and Franklin County high schools — received bomb threats. Though no devices were located at any of the schools, we believe it’s time for us all to stand up against school violence and send a message that we will not be deterred from educating our youth.
Kentucky State Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the high school cases, and it seems unlikely that the three incidents were related due to the fact that bomb threats were also made at more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities around the country.
At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Monday, officials received word that a bomb was set to go off in 30 minutes at FCHS. Nine minutes later a similar threat was made at Western Hills.
The schools were evacuated and students, teachers and staff stood outside while officers, deputies, state troopers and K9s cleared the buildings.
“I’d like to thank everyone involved today — faculty, staff, students — for getting everyone out of the building and in a timely manner, following directions and being where you’re supposed to be" FCHS Principal Chris Tracy said in a message sent to Franklin County stakeholders following the incident. “We made the most of a really rough and tough situation."
On Tuesday at 3:48 a.m., KSU received a bomb threat from a caller who reported there were seven C-4 bombs hidden in duffel bags and backpacks on the northern and eastern part of campus. According to the call received by K-State authorities, a male caller, who claimed to be a member of a Nazi group, said he would give them an hour “to get him on the news or he was going to kill.”
KSU administrators put the school on lockdown. Students on campus were asked to stay in their dorm rooms and shelter in place and employees were advised to work remotely. An all-clear was issued at 8:10 a.m. and no bombs were found.
However, we mustn’t overlook the fact that valuable teaching time and a sense of security was lost because a select few felt the need to threaten our educational institutions. There is no need for hate or violence in our schools or community.
We commend local law enforcement and school administrators for acting swiftly and taking these threats seriously. These are difficult situations for all involved and officials handled them in the best way possible — by putting the safety of students, teachers and staff first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.