Within a 13-hour time span on Monday and Tuesday, three local institutions — Kentucky State University and Western Hills and Franklin County high schools — received bomb threats. Though no devices were located at any of the schools, we believe it’s time for us all to stand up against school violence and send a message that we will not be deterred from educating our youth.

Kentucky State Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the high school cases, and it seems unlikely that the three incidents were related due to the fact that bomb threats were also made at more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities around the country.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Monday, officials received word that a bomb was set to go off in 30 minutes at FCHS. Nine minutes later a similar threat was made at Western Hills.

The schools were evacuated and students, teachers and staff stood outside while officers, deputies, state troopers and K9s cleared the buildings.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved today — faculty, staff, students — for getting everyone out of the building and in a timely manner, following directions and being where you’re supposed to be" FCHS Principal Chris Tracy said in a message sent to Franklin County stakeholders following the incident. “We made the most of a really rough and tough situation."

On Tuesday at 3:48 a.m., KSU received a bomb threat from a caller who reported there were seven C-4 bombs hidden in duffel bags and backpacks on the northern and eastern part of campus. According to the call received by K-State authorities, a male caller, who claimed to be a member of a Nazi group, said he would give them an hour “to get him on the news or he was going to kill.”

KSU administrators put the school on lockdown. Students on campus were asked to stay in their dorm rooms and shelter in place and employees were advised to work remotely. An all-clear was issued at 8:10 a.m. and no bombs were found.

However, we mustn’t overlook the fact that valuable teaching time and a sense of security was lost because a select few felt the need to threaten our educational institutions. There is no need for hate or violence in our schools or community.

We commend local law enforcement and school administrators for acting swiftly and taking these threats seriously. These are difficult situations for all involved and officials handled them in the best way possible — by putting the safety of students, teachers and staff first.

