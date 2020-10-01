The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to do adapt. From wearing face masks in public and distance learning to ordering restaurant takeout and working remotely, in the past six months we’ve had to adjust our daily routines around the threat of the virus.
And while the odds are we will never return to pre-COVID-19 times, we can take what we have learned and apply it to the way we do things in the future.
For instance, one small change that has been beneficial to the community as a whole has been livestreamed local meetings. The Frankfort City Commission, Franklin County Fiscal Court, both local school districts, Frankfort Plant Board and many others have been virtually hosting Zoom meetings on Facebook or YouTube during this time when they haven’t been able to meet in person.
We hope this trend continues post-COVID-19 as well. Because online meetings are easily accessible and convenient — folks can watch them in real time or whenever and wherever they want — they also draw a bigger audience.
Take for example Monday’s City Commission meeting, which was livestreamed on Facebook. It received more than 1,100 views — reaching far more people than could or would have physically attended a meeting a City Hall.
Virtual meetings also solve the problem of not enough space.
It wasn’t too long ago — late 2017 to be exact — when the City was obligated to relocate a meeting from City Hall to the Kentucky History Center due to crowd size and the number of people who wanted to speak on the topic of possibly removing two Frankfort Plant Board members. Livestreaming meetings also solves that problem.
Which brings us to another reason why virtual meetings should continue after the pandemic concludes — they allow sharing of a broad variety of information in real time with all participants and provide a connection between the public and elected leaders.
It is our hope that when physical meetings resume officials will also continue to livestream their meetings because the better educated the public is on local issues, the more informed they will be at the ballot box.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.