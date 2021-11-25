Looking for a unique gift for the hard to buy for special person on your list? Give the gift of local news without leaving the comfort of your home. The State Journal and FRANK. magazine have three savings offers starting on Small Business Saturday and ending on Giving Tuesday.

New and returning subscribers can sign up to receive print and digital editions of the newspaper for just $21 plus tax for the first three months before switching to our regular monthly autopay rate of $11.66. The offer is also available for six months for $44.52 and 12-month subscriptions for $89.04.

Digital-only subscribers can access our website and receive E-editions for three months for only $2.97 plus tax. After the 90-day period, prices will automatically go to the regular subscription rate of $7.42 per month.

Our monthly lifestyle magazine, FRANK., will be 25% off the newsstand price at just $23.85 per year.

To qualify for these offers, orders must be made online Saturday through Tuesday or call the office by close of business Tuesday. Subscribers also must provide an automatic payment option of credit or debit card or an automatic bank draft.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 4, The State Journal will be printed and delivered via mail on Saturdays and Wednesdays. We altered our publication schedule after numerous readers reached out to say they missed their “weekend” newspaper.

The last Tuesday print edition will be distributed on Tuesday and the mid-week print edition will be moved to Wednesday beginning on Dec. 8.

Exceptions may occur with postal holidays. For instance, both the Christmas and New Year’s Day editions will be delivered on the Friday before the holidays so employees may spend time with their families.

This change in publication days will not affect our award-winning news coverage, which will continue to provide readers with the most up-to-date local stories affecting Frankfort and Franklin County. The newsroom will keep sending out daily newsletters and continually update our website — www.state-journal.com — with the latest news in the area.

This weekend take advantage of our special offers and give the gift that keeps giving all year long — subscriptions to The State Journal and FRANK. magazine.

To access these offers, visit https://subscriptions.state-journal.com/CircStore/ and use code HGG21 or call 502-209-6305 by close of business Nov. 30.

