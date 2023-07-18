When Frankfort Police Department Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey — a 15-year veteran of the force — retired on Friday the number of female officers sworn to serve and protect the capital city was cut in half. That is a sobering statistic, but FPD is not alone.
During a 10-year time span starting in 2008, the percentage of women law enforcement officers in the Bluegrass State fell from 7.1% to 6.6%, according to Kentucky State Police statistics from 2018. Nationally, over the same timeframe, the percentage of female officers rose from 11.9% to 12.6%, FBI data indicates.
Approximately half of all the state’s women law enforcement are employed by Kentucky’s two largest population centers — Jefferson and Fayette counties. However, the vast majority — nearly 230 city, town, county and school agencies — had no female representation, per a 2021 WKMS report.
KSP had one of the most drastic deficits with a 46-to-1 ratio of male officers over female officers in 2018. And while KSP’s ranks grew over the decade, the number of female officers actually decreased by 27%. A spokesman at the time stated that KSP’s leadership “strongly believes in diversifying the recruitment pool of personnel at all levels and is dedicated to the recruitment of all qualified candidates regardless of sex or race.”
When The State Journal asked Aubrey, who readily admits that police work is a difficult field for women, how departments could recruit more females, she suggested more discussions with current officers to better understand what attracted them to law enforcement work.
“We have to realize that females bring a unique set of skills to law enforcement but also understand that their needs from the department may be different than male officers,” Aubrey explained, adding those needs may include family responsibilities.
We would like local and state law enforcement agencies to target recruitment at hiring both women and people of color — another overlooked minority on police forces. Ideally the makeup of the police department would match the demographics of the communities they serve. While that may not be realistic right now, we hope it becomes an attainable goal for future generations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.