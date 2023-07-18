When Frankfort Police Department Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey — a 15-year veteran of the force — retired on Friday the number of female officers sworn to serve and protect the capital city was cut in half. That is a sobering statistic, but FPD is not alone.

During a 10-year time span starting in 2008, the percentage of women law enforcement officers in the Bluegrass State fell from 7.1% to 6.6%, according to Kentucky State Police statistics from 2018. Nationally, over the same timeframe, the percentage of female officers rose from 11.9% to 12.6%, FBI data indicates.

