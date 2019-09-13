Until it was milled and paved earlier this year, Lafayette Drive — a short, steep street that connects Louisville Road (U.S. 60) with Shelby Street and the state Capitol — was a bumpy, pothole-pocked mess and a source of constant frustration for motorists. Now, even though the road is a smoother ride, not everyone is happy with what they see when they look up.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently contracted crews to paint the Louisville Road bridge that spans Lafayette, but the “hadababyitsaboy” Tarheel blue color and whimsical script that welcomes visitors to Frankfort isn’t sitting well with many folks.
Last week, we took to Facebook to see what the beef was all about. Many people were up in arms about the color and a few of their clever answers are worth sharing.
Susanne Jones compared the powder blue shade to a swimming pool, and Kathy Barker Smith called the bridge the “Creature from the Blue Lagoon.”
Reader James McRoberts suggested #repaintthatbridge should start trending on social media and voiced what everyone is thinking: “This is Big Blue Nation, not North Carolina.”
Linda Goins said the green paint that is being used on the Interstate 64 bridge over Versailles Road looks much better and would have been a better choice.
A few commenters questioned the reasoning behind painting concrete and the hassle and expense of upkeep. Kevin Newman said it was a good idea but a weak effort and called it “amateurish.”
“(It) looks like a fifth grade art class was cut loose with paint brushes,” Shawn Crowe wrote.
However, as Debra Beasley Goodman, who thinks the bridge looks fun, stressed, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
Katherine Mueller agreed, calling it “a welcome improvement from the vast concrete nothingness before,” and David Mills added that the light color brightens up the curve on Louisville Hill.
We think the vivid colors could be toned down to better blend with surroundings and a less Disney-like font could have been chosen. What is your opinion of the bridge’s new color and welcome message? Yay or nay?