Roses are red
Violets are blue
I envision the future
And it includes you
There’s good news this Valentine’s Day: Fewer Kentucky couples are getting divorces. In fact, over the past 10 years the state has seen a 23.91% decrease in divorce rates — the 10th best rate decline in the country, according to data compiled by QuoteWizard, which compared 2009-18 statistics from the National Centers for Health Statistics.
Nationally, divorce rates decreased 19.55% during the past decade, led by Illinois (40%), Kansas (36.11%) and West Virginia (35.29%).
Though fewer couples are getting divorced, fewer also are getting married. In Kentucky, the marriage rate fell slightly from 7.6% in 2009 to 6.8% in 2018. Across the country, there were 7.74% fewer marriages.
Fifteen states saw an increase in marriages, led by Mississippi, which had the highest jump in marriage rates with 31.25%. New Mexico (28%) and Massachusetts (12.5%) rounded out the top three.
However, with the divorce rate outpacing the marriage rate it’s safe to say more married folks are sticking together. Perhaps chivalry isn’t dead after all.
And while considered by some to be a Hallmark holiday, Valentine’s Day is an opportune time to remind loved ones that you care. In fact, the U.S. Greeting Card Association estimates that approximately 1 billion valentines are exchanged between family members, friends and students each year.
According to the National Retail Federation shoppers are feeling the love this Valentine’s Day to the tune of $27.4 billion added to the economy. That’s $6.7 billion more than what consumers spent last year, or roughly $196.31 per person, compared to $161.96 in 2019.
Not surprisingly, men spend more on women ($291.15) than women do on men ($106.22). And while that may sound expensive to some folks' taste, saying “I love you” is always free.
