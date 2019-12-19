Though not what she expected, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman’s quick ascent in Kentucky politics while visibly pregnant and simultaneously juggling a family has struck a familiar chord with many across the state — ourselves included.
A former high school girls basketball coach and mother, Coleman certainly doesn’t fit the mold of a hardened politician, but perhaps that is what makes her so relatable. Already a “bonus” mom to husband and Frankfort High School boys basketball coach Chris O’Bryan’s two sons, Will and Nate, the family’s adoption of daughter, Emma Young, will become official on Monday, and the newest family member, Evelynne, is due in February.
In fact, when she announced her pregnancy via Twitter in August, Coleman wrote, “Most of the blessings in my life have been completely unexpected.”
We agree. Whether anticipated or not, the new lieutenant governor has been thrust into a leadership role and is an inspiring example for all Kentucky women, but especially those of the younger generation. She is proof that women can hold prominent positions while being a mother and raising a family.
While Coleman readily admits there is “no playbook” for the future, she does hope more mothers take on leadership positions.
“We certainly need more moms — women certainly, but also moms — helping to shape public police because it affects our kids,” she told a State Journal reporter last week.
But the road to the Capitol wasn’t lined with roses for Coleman either. In 2014, she lost an election for a House seat that her father, Jack Coleman, held to Republican Rep. Kim King.
But she didn’t take the defeat personally and got back on the proverbial horse, perhaps taking a piece of advice from former fellow coach John Wooden, who said, “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.”