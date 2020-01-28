Former Turkish President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk once said, “A good teacher is like a candle — it consumes itself to light the way for others.” The same could be said of Frankfort High School Principal John Lyons, who announced Monday he will be leaving FHS after 4½ years at the helm to fill a vacancy on the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board.

During his tenure, the school improved its standardized test scores and saw a solid increase in enrollment. In 2018, Frankfort High was ranked as the 19th best school in the state in U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools ratings. That same year the school was among the top 13% of Kentucky high schools.

FHS was also awarded one of only seven Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Awards — which honor schools using "High Schools That Work Key Practices" to change teaching and learning methods and motivate students to succeed in college, careers and life.

But even more than the accolades, Lyons brought the Panther community together by building a team atmosphere and being emotionally invested in the school, its students and staff — all of which was on full display by the number of fans in the stands during the boys basketball team’s run through the All “A” Classic last week in Richmond.

“You fit Frankfort High like a glove,” Frankfort Independent Schools Board Chair Jina Greathouse told Lyons at Monday evening’s board meeting.

Many school board members and staff echoed Greathouse’s sentiments, including FIS Superintendent Houston Barber, who thanked Lyons for his inspirational work and wished him luck in his new role.

“I’m really excited about all the things we’ve been able to do during my time here at Frankfort High, and I saw this as an opportunity to impact and affect more,” Lyons told The State Journal.

While we too will miss him, we have no doubt that Lyons will continue to make a difference in the lives of young folks. After all, as Father James Keller put it, “a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.”

