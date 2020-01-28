Former Turkish President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk once said, “A good teacher is like a candle — it consumes itself to light the way for others.” The same could be said of Frankfort High School Principal John Lyons, who announced Monday he will be leaving FHS after 4½ years at the helm to fill a vacancy on the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board.
During his tenure, the school improved its standardized test scores and saw a solid increase in enrollment. In 2018, Frankfort High was ranked as the 19th best school in the state in U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools ratings. That same year the school was among the top 13% of Kentucky high schools.
FHS was also awarded one of only seven Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Awards — which honor schools using "High Schools That Work Key Practices" to change teaching and learning methods and motivate students to succeed in college, careers and life.
But even more than the accolades, Lyons brought the Panther community together by building a team atmosphere and being emotionally invested in the school, its students and staff — all of which was on full display by the number of fans in the stands during the boys basketball team’s run through the All “A” Classic last week in Richmond.
“You fit Frankfort High like a glove,” Frankfort Independent Schools Board Chair Jina Greathouse told Lyons at Monday evening’s board meeting.
Many school board members and staff echoed Greathouse’s sentiments, including FIS Superintendent Houston Barber, who thanked Lyons for his inspirational work and wished him luck in his new role.
“I’m really excited about all the things we’ve been able to do during my time here at Frankfort High, and I saw this as an opportunity to impact and affect more,” Lyons told The State Journal.
While we too will miss him, we have no doubt that Lyons will continue to make a difference in the lives of young folks. After all, as Father James Keller put it, “a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.