Debra Graner was one of more than 140,000 nonviolent felony offenders who had her voting rights restored when Gov. Andy Beshear followed through on his campaign pledge shortly after taking office.

Earlier this week, the Frankfort woman and her husband, Fred Mozenter, were two of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Beshear, Secretary of State Michael Adams, the Kentucky State Board of Elections and various board members seeking a court ruling to keep mail-in and early voting procedures in place for the November election and beyond.

Graner and Mozenter, who both suffer from health conditions that put them at a higher risk of becoming severely ill if they contract COVID-19, filed the suit, which asserts that no-excuse absentee voting allowed during June’s primary will be vital for the general election.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Franklin Circuit Court, states: “This relief is necessary and appropriate to permit the citizens of the Commonwealth to safely vote for local, state and national leaders during a pandemic that has required massive changes to their daily lives.”

We agree that the public health crisis shows no signs of letting up by fall and one of the few ways to ensure a fair election is by implementing a system similar to what was done for the primary election.

Kentucky’s county clerks and their staffs deserve commendation for their hard work in June. However, one suggestion we have would be requiring all county clerks to release partial results as they are tallied instead of waiting until all votes are counted and dumping the totals. In last month’s primary, some clerks did it one way, others did it another.

We also believe that elected leaders in the General Assembly should thoroughly evaluate the effectiveness of the temporary voting provisions and work toward passing legislation that permanently strengthens voter participation in our state.

However, the decision on voting procedures for November’s election falls squarely on the shoulders of Beshear and Adams, both of whom were granted emergency powers over elections by the legislature. It is our hope that the pair, of opposite parties, continues to work beyond party lines for a solution that is in the best interests of the voters.

