Debra Graner was one of more than 140,000 nonviolent felony offenders who had her voting rights restored when Gov. Andy Beshear followed through on his campaign pledge shortly after taking office.
Earlier this week, the Frankfort woman and her husband, Fred Mozenter, were two of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Beshear, Secretary of State Michael Adams, the Kentucky State Board of Elections and various board members seeking a court ruling to keep mail-in and early voting procedures in place for the November election and beyond.
Graner and Mozenter, who both suffer from health conditions that put them at a higher risk of becoming severely ill if they contract COVID-19, filed the suit, which asserts that no-excuse absentee voting allowed during June’s primary will be vital for the general election.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Franklin Circuit Court, states: “This relief is necessary and appropriate to permit the citizens of the Commonwealth to safely vote for local, state and national leaders during a pandemic that has required massive changes to their daily lives.”
We agree that the public health crisis shows no signs of letting up by fall and one of the few ways to ensure a fair election is by implementing a system similar to what was done for the primary election.
Kentucky’s county clerks and their staffs deserve commendation for their hard work in June. However, one suggestion we have would be requiring all county clerks to release partial results as they are tallied instead of waiting until all votes are counted and dumping the totals. In last month’s primary, some clerks did it one way, others did it another.
We also believe that elected leaders in the General Assembly should thoroughly evaluate the effectiveness of the temporary voting provisions and work toward passing legislation that permanently strengthens voter participation in our state.
However, the decision on voting procedures for November’s election falls squarely on the shoulders of Beshear and Adams, both of whom were granted emergency powers over elections by the legislature. It is our hope that the pair, of opposite parties, continues to work beyond party lines for a solution that is in the best interests of the voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.